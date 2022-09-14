HelloFresh Ground Beef E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Sickens 7

by

The HelloFresh ground beef E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has sickened at least seven people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This outbreak was originally announced in a USDA public health warning that was issued four days ago on September 10, 2022.

The case count by state as of September 12, 2022 is: Maryland (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (1), and Washington state (1). Illness onset dates range from June 8, 2022 to August 17, 2022. This is unusual because the product was shipped in July, but the lines onset dates are far outside that range. However, you can freeze HelloFresh meals for one to two months.

The patient age range is from 17 to 69 years. Of seven people who gave information to public health officials, six have been hospitalized. No one has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

The number of sick people in this or any outbreak is likely higher than the official case count, and the outbreak may not be limited to those specific states. Some people who contract this infection do not see a doctor and are not tested or counted. And the case count may grow since it can take 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of a specific outbreak.

The ground beef was included in HelloFresh meal kits that were shipped from July 2 to July 21, 2022. The ground beef was packaged in 10 ounce plastic vacuum-packed packages inside a variety of the meal kits. The beef was labeled “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” and had the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Officials are working to see if any more ground beef products are contaminated.

Whole genome sequencing conducted on bacteria from sick people’s samples showed that they are closely related genetically, which means that they likely got sick from eating the same food. Traceback conducted by the USDA found that multiple patients got ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits produced at establishment M46841. More traceback is currently being conducted.

Please check your freezer to see if you have any of that ground beef. Do not eat it or cook with it if it has “EST. 46841” and “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a possible mild fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful stomach and absdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody. If you have eaten ground beef and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this HelloFresh ground beef E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.