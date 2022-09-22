by

There are more illnesses on FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table as of September 21, 2022. There are currently nine active investigations, as well as the Abbott Nutrition infant formula cronobacter investigation, which has been transferred to IMG for further action. Three Salmonella outbreak case counts have increased, and one of the cyclospora outbreaks has had the case count increased.

For the Salmonella Mississippi outbreak (ref# 1097) in a not yet identified product, the case count changed from 102 to 103. Traceback has been initiated, but there is no recall or onsite inspection and no samples have been collected.

For the unsolved Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak (ref# 1087), the case count increased from 27 to 30. Only traceback has been started in that outbreak as well.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak (ref# 1095) in a not identified product, the case count changed from 78 to 84. In that investigation, traceback has started, an on-site inspection has been conducted, and samples have been collected and analyzed.

For the cyclospora outbreak (ref# 1080) in a not yet identified product, the case count increased from 79 to 81. Traceback has started, but no inspection or sample collection has begun. The other mystery cyclospora outbreak, with at least 42 sickened, has not changed.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak (ref# 1106) in a not yet identified product, traceback has been initiated. In that outbreak, six people are sick so far.

In the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s fast food restaurants in some midwest states, nothing has changed. At least 97 people in six states are sick. Forty-three people are hospitalized, and 10 people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), that is a type of kidney failure. That investigation has not been updated for the public since September 1, 2022.

While there are more illnesses on FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, the government does not release more information about these outbreaks until there is some type of action that consumers can take. Those actions could include discarding or returning recalled items and cleaning refrigerators or freezers.