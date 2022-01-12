New E. coli O121:H19 Outbreak on FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

A new E. coli O121:H19 outbreak has been posted on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. This outbreak, which has sickened at least four people, has already ended. The investigation, however, is still active and traceback has been initiated.

The FDA stated, “A new outbreak of E. coli O121: H19 with an unidentified vehicle has been added. This outbreak does not appear to be ongoing, as the last illness onset occurred in November 2021. FDA has initiated traceback and other investigational activities in an effort to learn more about possible sources or routes of contamination.” We’ll keep you informed as the investigation into this new E. coli O121:H19 outbreak continues.

And the outbreak of Salmonella Javiana, which sickened at least 65 people, has also ended with no resolution. The FDA stated, “The outbreak of Salmonella Javiana linked to 65 illnesses has ended. The information collected over the course of this investigation indicated cut cantaloupe was the likely source of this outbreak, however it appears that the products linked to outbreak illnesses are past shelf life and are no longer available for sale. The most recent illness occurred in November 2021. FDA’s outbreak investigation did not identify a specific product until after the product had expired and was no longer on the market, and there were no actionable steps for consumers to take to protect themselves.”

Cantaloupe has been linked to many food poisoning illness outbreaks in the past, most notably the deadly Jensen Farms Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in 2011, which sickened at least 140 and killed 30 people. It’s important that all cut fruit, including cantaloupe, be refrigerated to reduce the growth of bacteria.

The other outbreaks on that table, including the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to Simple Truth Power Greens, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to some Dole packaged salads, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to some Fresh Express packaged salads, and the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to fresh whole onions, remain active.