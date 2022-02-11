Recall Roundup: Foods Recently Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

There have been several recalls of foods for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination recently. Some of these foods are still within their expiration dates and people may have them in their refrigerators or freezers. They include frozen shrimp, enoki mushrooms, ice cream, and chicken salad, among others. None of these foods have been linked to any outbreak.

This bacteria is problematic because freezing does not kill it, and it can grow at refrigerator temperatures. And since frozen foods have such a long shelf life, people may have bought these items and forgot about them. Checking your freezer occasionally to make sure you don’t have recalled foods is a good way to avoid illness.

Foods Recalled For Listeria

Enoki Mushrooms

There have been three recent recalls of enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria contamination. The brands include Concord Farms, which were imported from Korea, Jan Fruits enoki mushrooms, which were imported from Taiwan, and Golden Medal, which were imported from China. In December 2021, Xinkang Sheng enoki mushrooms, with UPC number 6 972304 660027, which were imported from China, were recalled in Michigan. None of the mushrooms have an expiration date, but they do have a long shelf life.

This variety of mushrooms is native to Japan, China, and Korea. Enoki mushrooms can be eaten raw or cooked, although some distributors advise that they should be thoroughly cooked before consumption.

Ice Cream

On February 7, 2022, Batch Ice Cream in three flavors was recalled for possible Listeria contamination. The flavors are Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip. The ice cream, which is packaged in 16 ounce paper containers, was sold in Massachusetts. Listeria was found on the company’s processing equipment, which is why the recall was issued.

Chicken Salad

On January 31, 2022, a public health alert was issued for Simply Fresh Market Chicken Salad Apple and Walnuts for possible Listeria contamination. The salad was no longer available for purchase in stores, but people may have this product in their refrigerators. It has a sell by date of 1/25. The salad was available for purchase in three local markets in Atlanta.

Sandwiches

On January 28, 2021, Bake Crafters Maple Waffle Sandwiches were recalled for possible Listeria contamination. The lot number is 21343, the product number is 6657, and the best by date is 12/09/22. The sandwiches were distributed to distribution centers in Idaho and Pennsylvania.

Frozen Chopped Spinach

On January 20, 2022, Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach was recalled. This product was sold at Lidl stores in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. It is packaged in 12 ounce poly bags. The lot number on the back of the bag is either R17742 or R17963, and the best by date is 09/10/23.

Soycutash

This frozen Trader Joe’s product, which is a combination of soybeans (edamame), corn, and red bell peppers, was recalled in December 2021, but the recall wasn’t classified until January 6, 2021. This item is packaged in 1 pound bags and has the UPC number 0099-3197. It was sold in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah.

Ham and Pepperoni

Alexander & Hornung Ham and Pepperoni was recalled in early December, 2021, and the recall was expanded on December 14, 2021. Many different products under several brand names were included in this recall, including Spiral Sliced Smoked Ham and Five Star Brand Pepperoni. All of these products have the establishment number EST. M10125. These items were sold nationwide.

Frozen Shrimp

In November 2021, Fisherman’s Wharf Frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp was recalled. This shrimp was sold at Winn Dixie, Harveys, and Fresco Y Mas stores. The shrimp is 16-20 count size in 16 ounce containers. The UPC number is 2114003262. And the best by date on the package is 4/5/2023 (April 5, 2023). The recall was updated, according to news reports, to include the best by date of April 6, 2021.

Check Your Freezer

So check your freezer and refrigerator to make sure you do not have any of these products in your home. If you have, you should empty and clean the appliance with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Once Listeria monocytogenes is established in an environment it can be difficult to eradicate.

If you ate any of these products, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for 70 days; that’s how long the incubation period can be. Symptoms include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, and muscle aches. Pregnant women may think they have the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. Call your doctor if you feel ill.