Dave’s Sushi Morel Mushroom Outbreak Sickens 41 in Montana

by

The Dave’s Sushi morel mushroom outbreak has now sickened at least 41 people in Montana, according to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. The Table states that morel mushrooms are the suspect food in this outbreak. Two deaths have occurred in patrons of that establishment after eating there.

The case count has increased to 41 from 30 since the last update was issued on May 3, 2023. In that investigation, traceback has been initiated, and sample collection and analysis has begun. The Gallatin City-County Health Department, which is also investigating the outbreak, says that ill persons ate at the restaurant between March 31 and April 17, 2023. Three patrons had “severe outcomes,” including hospitalizations, and the deaths of two patrons are being investigated. No causative agent has been identified.

The manner and cause of those deaths are pending until autopsy and toxicology results are available. Patrons got sick within 30 minutes to 4-1/2 hours after eating, which is a very fast onset for any type of food poisoning. The morel mushrooms were imported from China.

There are three other active outbreak investigations on the table. The Salmonella Infantis outbreak linked to recalled General Mills Gold Medal flour remains unchanged, with at least 13 people sick in 12 states. Recalls of that flour have been issued.

In the hepatitis A outbreak linked to imported frozen organic strawberries, the case count has changed from 8 to 9. Several recalls have been issued in relation to that outbreak.

Finally, the mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, which has sickened at least 18 people in 15 states, remains unchanged since the last update on April 21, 2023. No food has been identified in that outbreak, but the CDC issued an investigation notice because, even though illnesses extend back to 2018, recent illnesses are concerning.