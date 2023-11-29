Deadly Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 162 in US, Canada

by

The deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 162 people in the United States and Canada. Three people have died; two in Minnesota in the U.S. and one in Canada. And 62 are in the hospital; 45 in the United States and 17 in Canada.

In the U.S., the case count by state is: Arkansas (1), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Georgia (3), Iowa (5), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (5), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (13), Missouri (9), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (1), Nevada (2), New York (1), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (3),Tennessee (4), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (8). In Canada, the case count by province is: British Columbia (12), Ontario (12), Quebec (35), Prince Edward Island (2), and Newfoundland and Labrador (2). Both countries state that more illnesses will likely be added to the case count total.

And while the serovar for the illnesses in the United States is Salmonella Sundsvall, there are three serovars in the Canadian outbreak: Salmonella Sundsvall, Salmonella Soahanina, and Oranienburg. Since the brand of cantaloupe sickening people in both countries is the same, Malichita from Mexico, the outbreak in the U.S. may eventually include those new serovars.

There have been many recalls issued in both countries. In Canada the outbreak has been linked to the Malichita brand and the Rudy brand. While the Rudy brand has been recalled in the U.S., it has not been linked to any illnesses in that country so far.

It’s important that anyone who has cantaloupe in their fridge check to see if they bought the recalled varieties. In addition to whole cantaloupe, processed cantaloupe pieces, fruit cups, and fruit trays are recalled. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought these fruits, check with your grocer. If he isn’t sure, throw the fruit out.

It’s a good idea to clean out your fridge after you discard the fruit. Use a mild bleach solution, then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning typically take 12 hours to three days to appear. But some people get sick a week after infection. Symptoms can include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody. If you ate cantaloupe recently and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak.