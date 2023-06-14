New Salmonella Outbreak Added to FDA CORE Table

by

A new Salmonella outbreak and a new cyclospora cluster have been added to the FDA’s Core Outbreak Investigation Table. There are now six active outbreak investigations on that table.

The new Salmonella outbreak is Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+. There are at least 31 people sick in this outbreak. Traceback has been initiated, but there is no information about what food is suspected, where ill persons live, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

The new Cyclospora cluster has 28 ill persons. Once again, FDA has initiated traceback, but a product linked to those illnesses has not been identified. There is no patient age range or information about where ill persons live.

The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to raw cookie dough remains unchanged. This is the outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough that has sickened at least 18 people in six states. The franchise owners have stopped selling all Chocolate Chip Cookie dough and S’Mores Bars dough at all stores. The case count by state is: California (1), Idaho (4), Missouri (1), Oregon (4), Utah (2) and Washington (6). Illness onset dates range from February 27, 2023 to May 2, 2023.

The Cyclospora cayetanensis outbreak identified on May 24, 2023 remains unchanged, with at least 20 people sick. In this outbreak too, no product has been identified and there is no more information about any of the patients.

The illnesses linked to morel mushrooms eaten at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, Montana remain the same at 41. Two people who ate at that restaurant have died. Advisories about eating morel mushrooms were issued after this outbreak was announced. Autopsy reports, which may give clues to the problem, are still pending.

Finally, the hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries from Mexico remains the same. Nine people in three states are sick. Three of those patients have been hospitalized. Quite a few recalls have been issued; if you purchased any of the recalled strawberries, throw them away.