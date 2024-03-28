by

FDA on end of Raw Farm raw Cheddar cheese E. coli outbreak states that at least 11 people in five states were sickened. Five people were hospitalized, and two people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

The case count by state is: California (4), Colorado (3), New Jersey (1), Texas (1), and Utah (2). This case count has not changed since the last update was issued by the FDA and CDC on February 28, 2024. Illness onset dates ranged from October 18, 2023 to February 5, 2024. No deaths were reported.

Public health officials collected various Raw Farm branded products for testing, and all samples tested negative for E. coli. But epidemiologic evidence shows that Raw Farm raw Cheddar cheese is the likely source of this outbreak. Most of the patients said they ate that cheese before they got sick, and that percentage is much higher than the percentage of healthy people who ate raw cheese during the same time period.

A recall was originally issued, then withdrawn by the firm. The CDC and FDA say that companies should not sell or serve, and consumers should not buy, all sizes of Raw Farm raw Cheddar cheese blocks with bet by dates through 10/4/2024, and shredded cheese with bet by dates through 5/10/2024. If you froze the cheese, discard it as well.

In addition, after discarding the cheese, clean and sanitize any utensils and surfaces that it touched. And if you or anyone you know ate this cheese and has been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection or HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.