Gibson Farms Walnuts E. coli Outbreak Ends With 13 Sick

The Gibson Farms walnuts E. coli outbreak has ended with 13 people sick in two states, according to the FDA. The case count is: California (7) and Washington (6). Seven people were hospitalized because they were so sick. And two people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure, according to an earlier update. The last illness onset date was April 4, 2024.

The recalled product is Gibson Farms bulk organic walnuts. They were sold at natural food and co-op stores in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The walnuts may have had the lot codes 3325-043 and 3341-501.

The walnuts should no longer for sale. They were sold as organic walnuts halves and pieces in bulk bins. Some stores may have packaged the walnuts into plastic clamshells or bags.

Please check your pantry to see if you bought these walnuts. If you did, throw them away and do not eat them, even if you plan to cook or bake with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the walnuts away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought these walnuts, ask your grocer. If they aren’t sure, discard the walnuts in question. If they were used in a recipe that you froze for later use, discard that also.

The symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection usually begins a few days after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. Most people suffer from severe abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. Some people may also experience nausea and vomiting. The symptoms of HUS occur after E. coli O157:H7 symptoms and include lethargy, pale skin, easy bruising, and little or no urine output.

If you have eaten walnuts and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Gibson Farms walnuts E. coli outbreak.