Great Falls Schools Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 10 Students

by

A Great Falls schools Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 10 students in Montana, according to news reports. Eight of those cases are confirmed as of November 13, 2024.

The Cascade City-County Health Department is investigating this outbreak. The patients all live in Cascade County; most (nine) are students in the Great Falls Public School system. One of the patients attends another secondary school. There is no word on whether or not any patients have been hospitalized.

An earlier news report stated that six patients attended the Sacajawea and Valley View elementary schools. One staff member from another school was sick, and one person with no connections to the schools was sick.

Whole genome sequencing test results from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services should be available on Friday, November 15, 2024. Officials think that this outbreak could be linked to a multistate outbreak. That outbreak was not named. The only multistate outbreak in recent history is the Milo’s Poultry Farm Salmonella outbreak, which ended in mid-October. There is no confirmed source of this outbreak at this time.

The Great Falls public school system is following all food safety measures in response to this outbreak, and is recommending that students and staff wash their hands frequently to avoid spreading any illnesses.

At the same time, the school system is removing fresh fruits and vegetables from the menu, offering dried and canned fruits instead. Past Salmonella outbreaks have been linked to produce, including cucumbers, fresh basil, cantaloupe, onions, pico de Gallo, and alfalfa sprouts,

If your child attends school in that system and has been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and abdominal pain, along with diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor or pediatrician. They may be part of this Great Falls schools Salmonella outbreak.