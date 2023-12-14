Deadly Gills Onions Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 80 Sick

by

The deadly Gills Onions Salmonella outbreak has ended with 80 people sick in 23 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Eighteen people have been hospitalized. That is an increase of seven more patients and one more state since the last update was announced on October 24, 2023. One person who lived in Wisconsin has sadly died.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (17), Colorado (1), Georgia (1), Iowa (1), Idaho (1), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (1) Massachusetts (1), Michigan (6), Montana (2), North Dakota (2), New York (1), Ohio (3), Oregon (3), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Utah (19), Virginia (3), Washington (4), Wisconsin (4), and Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates range from August 2, 2023 to November 11, 2023. The patient age range is from less than one to 90 years.

Of 72 people who gave information to investigators, 18, or 25%, were hospitalized. One death from Wisconsin was reported; this is new information since the last update.

In interviews, 27 of 32 patients said they ate or likely ate onions or were served diced onions before they got sick. Of those 27 people, seven lived in long term care facilities. Investigators found an illness sub-cluster of three people who lived in the same facility. People who have chronic illnesses or who are over the age of 65 are more likely to have serious complications from food poisoning infections.

PulseNet was used to identify people who may have been part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that isolates from patients were closely related genetically, which means it’s likely they got sick from eating the same food.

The outbreak strain was identified by the FDA in October 2023 in environmental samples taken from the farm where the onions were grown. Other Salmonella strains were also identified from samples taken from the onion farm. The CDC found people who got sick with those strains of Salmonella, but there was not enough epidemiological or traceback evidence to link these illnesses to this outbreak.

Gills Onions recalled fresh diced onion products, including diced mirepoix, diced celery and onions, and diced red onions on October 23, 2023. The use by dates for these items were in August, but people may have frozen these products for later use. Please check to see if you have these products in your freezer. If you do, discard them.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can take up to a week to appear. People usually suffer from headache, fever, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate diced onions or products made with diced onions and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Gills onions Salmonella outbreak.