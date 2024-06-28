More Sick Patients on FDA CORE Outbreak Table

by

There are more sick patients on the FDA CORE Outbreak Table, with a total of six outbreaks currently under investigation. Four of those outbreaks are currently unsolved.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is currently unsolved, the patient case count has increased from 47 to 53. The FDA has imitated traceback in this investigation but has not collected samples or scheduled an inspection of any facility.

For the outbreak associated with the consumption of Diamond Shruumz chocolate candy, the case count has increased to 39 sick, with 23 of those patients hospitalized. The FDA has found compounds in the chocolates, but is investigating to see what effect those compounds have on human health.

The investigation of the Salmonella Braenderup outbreak that may be linked to cucumbers, nothing has changed. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened two people, the FDA has initiated traceback. No samples have been collected, and no inspections have been authorized.

For the Salmonella Africana outbreak that may be linked to recalled Fresh Start cucumbers, the case count remains the same, with 196 people sick and 68 hospitalized. That investigation has not been updated since June 12, 2024.

Finally, the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to recalled organic Gibson Farms bulk walnuts remains the same, with 12 people sick in California and Washington. Seven of those patients have been hospitalized, and two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. That investigation has not been updated since April 30, 2024.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.