There are eleven Wisconsinites sickened by Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella contamination, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS). Two of the patients have been hospitalized.

They are part of the 45 sickened nationwide in this Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak. The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Iowa (1), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (1), New York (2), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (3), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (11).

Wisconsin public health officials are working with the CDC, FDA, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, and other states to investigate this outbreak. The first person in Wisconsin who got sick reported that symptoms began on October 1, 2025.

Epidemiological and traceback evidence links these products to the illnesses. Whole genome sequencing showed that patient isolates were very similar genetically, and most patients reported consuming Live It Up Super Greens before they got sick.

The FDA requested that the company voluntarily recall its products on January 14, 2025. The company agreed and issued a recall on January 15, 2026. Lots starting with the letter A of the original flavor and Wild Berry pouches are included in this recall, as are lots starting with the number 3 of the original flavor and Wild Berry flavor sticks. These products have expiration dates that range from 8/2026 to 01/2028.

If you bought these products, which were sold online and in retail stores, do not consume them. You can throw them away and contact the company for a refund, or you can return them to the store where you purchased them for a refund.

If you consumed these dietary supplements, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.