January 17, 2026

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / Wisconsinites Sickened by Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella Contamination

Wisconsinites Sickened by Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella Contamination

January 16, 2026 by

There are eleven Wisconsinites sickened by Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella contamination, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS). Two of the patients have been hospitalized.

Wisconsinites Sickened by Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella Contamination

They are part of the 45 sickened nationwide in this Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak. The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Iowa (1), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (1), New York (2), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (3), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (11).

Wisconsin public health officials are working with the CDC, FDA, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, and other states to investigate this outbreak. The first person in Wisconsin who got sick reported that symptoms began on October 1, 2025.

Epidemiological and traceback evidence links these products to the illnesses. Whole genome sequencing showed that patient isolates were very similar genetically, and most patients reported consuming Live It Up Super Greens before they got sick.

The FDA requested that the company voluntarily recall its products on January 14, 2025. The company agreed and issued a recall on January 15, 2026. Lots starting with the letter A of the original flavor and Wild Berry pouches are included in this recall, as are lots starting with the number 3 of the original flavor and Wild Berry flavor sticks. These products have expiration dates that range from 8/2026 to 01/2028.

If you bought these products, which were sold online and in retail stores, do not consume them. You can throw them away and contact the company for a refund, or you can return them to the store where you purchased them for a refund.

If you consumed these dietary supplements, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced Minnesota attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors.

Filed Under: Featured, News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , , ,
Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.