by

The red onion Salmonella outbreak ends, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with 1,127 sick in 48 states and 167 people hospitalized. While the outbreak is over, there is still risk to consumers because these onions could be in home pantries and freezers. That’s an increase of 115 more patients and one more state, Oklahoma, since the last update on September 1, 2020.

The patient case count by state is: Alaska (25), Alabama (2), Arizona (39), Arkansas (2), California (128), Colorado (32), Connecticut (2), Delaware (2), Florida (8), Georgia (11), Hawaii (3), Idaho (43), Illinois (54), Indiana (4), Iowa (31), Kansas (3), Kentucky (3), Maine (6), Maryland (7), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (47), Minnesota (19), Mississippi (5), Missouri (11), Montana (72), Nebraska (10), Nebraska (10), Nevada (11), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (12), New Mexico (3), New York (14), North Carolina (6), North Dakota (9), Ohio (11), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (109), Pennsylvania (27), Rhode Island (3), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (23), Tennessee (7), Texas (2), Utah (115), Virginia (10), Washington (150), West Virginia (3), Wisconsin (11), and Wyoming (27).

Illness onset dates range from June 19, 2020 to September 11, 2020. The patient age range is from less than 1 to 102 years. Of 705 people who gave information about their condition to government officials, 167 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Public health investigators used the PulseNet system to find people who were part of this red onion Salmonella outbreak. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) showed that bacteria isolated from patients were closely related genetically, which means they are likely to share a common source of infection.

The FDA is continuing its investigation to find the root cause of this outbreak. At this time, epidemiologic and traceback evidence shows that red onions from Thomson International are the likely source of this outbreak. Those onions, along with white, sweet yellow, and yellow onions from that company were recalled because the onions were grown and harvested together. On August 1, 2020, Thomson International recalled all red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions. Other companies recalled onions and food made with those onions. The CDC has collected a full list of recalled onions and onion products.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors, said, “No one should get sick because they bought an onion from the grocery store or ate onions at a restaurant.”

There is a Salmonella Newport outbreak in Canada that was just declared over after sickening at least 515 people in that country and hospitalizing 79. Their investigation also identified Thomson International red onions as the likely source of this outbreak.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually begin 6 to 72 hours after infection, but sometimes people don’t start feeling sick until 6 days after they eat contaminated food. If you have experienced these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this red onion Salmonella outbreak.