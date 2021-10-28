by

Salmonella has been in the news a lot lately. So how many active Salmonella outbreaks are there in the U.S.?

There are currently four active Salmonella outbreaks in the United States: One linked to red, yellow, and white onions; one linked to seafood sold by a company in Colorado; one linked to salami sticks, and one linked to crabmeat in Maine. Two of those outbreaks are on the FDA Core Investigation Outbreak Table; one is on the USDA Outbreak Table, and the Maine outbreak is not on either because it is not a multistate outbreak.

Salmonella Oranienburg Outbreak Linked to Onions

The huge Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that is linked to imported red, yellow, and white onions has sickened at least 652 people in 37 states. One hundred twenty-nine people are hospitalized.

Several recalls have been issued as a result of this outbreak. ProSource Inc. and Keeler Family Farms have recalled onions, and HelloFresh and EveryPlate food delivery services recalled products made with those onions. Green Giant onions were also recalled.

Salmonella Thompson Outbreak Linked to Northeast Seafood

This outbreak has sickened at least 102 people, mostly in Colorado. Nineteen people are hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Illness onset dates range from May 11, 2021 to September 7, 2021.

Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado, recalled 16 different varieties of fresh raw fish. The fish was served at restaurants in Colorado and was probably used to make sushi. The fish was also served at Safeway, Albertsons, and Sprouts grocery stores in Colorado.

Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- Outbreak Linked to Citterio Salame Sticks

This outbreak has sickened at least 21 people in eight states. Illness onset dates range from September 18, 2021 to October 3, 2021. This outbreak was first reported in Minnesota by the Minnesota Department of Health, but an investigation was announced by the CDC the next day. The sticks were sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide, and the CDC just announced they were also sold at Wegmans.

No recall has been issued, but the CDC is advising people not to eat or serve Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks no matter where they were purchased and no matter what the best by date is. The sticks may also have been part of a Facebook giveaway. Trader Joe’s has voluntarily stopped selling this product until more is known.

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Hardie’s Crabmeat in Maine

An outbreak linked to Hardie’s crabmeat sold in Maine has sickened at least five people. Four of the patients live in Maine and one lives in New Hampshire. Two people were hospitalized.

The crabmeat was sold at multiple locations throughout Maine. It was sold between June 15, 2021 and August 15, 2021.

Protect Yourself

All of these outbreaks can keep growing. It can take weeks between when a person gets sick, sees a doctor, is tested, and the results are reported to government officials.

To protect yourself, check to make sure that you do not have any of these products in your home. If you do, throw them away.

And if you have been suffering from the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these four active Salmonella outbreaks.