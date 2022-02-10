New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been listed on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, with 13 people sick. Traceback has been initiated, but no inspection has been started, and there has been no sample collection or analyzing. We do not know the patient case count by state, patient age ranges, or illness onset dates. The FDA will not release much more information about this outbreak unless there are some things that the public can do to protect itself.

There are still four active outbreak investigations on the table. The E. coli O121:H19 outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, which sickened at least four people, has been closed with no resolution. No brand or farm or even a growing area was named.

The four active outbreaks are:

An Enteroinvasive E. coli O143:H26 outbreak has sickened at least 16 people and no food has been identified. Traceback has been initiated.

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to Nature’s Basket and Simple Truth Organic Power Greens has sickened at least 10 people in four states, with four hospitalizations. One person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The salads are past their use by date so no recall was issued.

The deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Fresh Express packaged salads has sickened at least 10 people in eight states. All 10 patients have been hospitalized. One person who lived in Pennsylvania has died. A recall has been issued for products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads has sickened at least 16 people in 13 states and has killed two people, who lived in Michigan and Wisconsin. Thirteen people have been hospitalized. Two recalls were issued for salads.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.