FDA Updates CORE Outbreak Investigation Table

The FDA has updated its CORE Outbreak Investigation Table to include increases in case counts and advances in some of the investigations. There are seven investigations on the table at this time.

The first outbreak investigation on the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table is the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak connected to an unidentified food. The FDA has initiated traceback, has conducted an on-site inspection, and has collected samples for analysis. Three people are sick in that outbreak.

For the Salmonelal Newport outbreak in a not yet identified food, the case count has increased from 43 to 44 cases. That is an increase of one more patient since the last update. Traceback has begun, and samples have been collected and analyzed.

For the deadly Salmonella Sundsvall and Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to recalled Trufresh Malichita and Rudy cantaloupes imported from Mexico, the case count has increased to 230. There are three deaths, two in Minnesota and one in Oregon. Ninety-six people have been hospitalized. Many recalls have been issued in relation to this outbreak.

In the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled HMC Farms peaches, plums, and apricots, the case count remains at 11. One person who lived in California has died. The fruit was recalled by the company. Some people may have frozen the fruit for later use. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria easily survive freezing temperatures, so that fruit is not safe to eat. This outbreak has not been updated since November 20, 2023.

The WanaBana lead poisoning cases now stand at 64. All of those sickened are children. WanaBana cinnamon fruit purees, along with Schnucks cinnamon applesauce and Weis cinnamon applesauce, have been recalled.

The unsolved E. coli O121:H19 outbreak in a not yet identified food has the same case count: 37 people are sick. Traceback has been indicted, an on-site inspection has been conducted, and samples have been collected and analyzed.

Finally, the Gills Onions Salmonella Thompson outbreak investigation has ended. At least 80 people are sick in that outbreak. Eighteen people have been hospitalized. One person who lived in Wisconsin has died.