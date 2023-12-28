Number Two Outbreak of 2023: Deadly Gills Onions Salmonella

by

The number two outbreak of 2023 is the deadly Gills Onions Salmonella Thompson outbreak that sickened at least 80 people in 23 states. Eighteen people were hospitalized, and one person who lived in Wisconsin died. The outbreak was declared over in mid-December 2023.

The case count by state was: Arizona (1), California (17), Colorado (1), Georgia (1), Iowa (1), Idaho (1), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (1) Massachusetts (1), Michigan (6), Montana (2), North Dakota (2), New York (1), Ohio (3), Oregon (3), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Utah (19), Virginia (3), Washington (4), Wisconsin (4), and Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates ranged from August 2, 2023 to November 11, 2023. The patient age range was from less than one to 90 years.

The government interviewed patients about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. In the interviews, 27 of 32 patients said they ate or likely ate onions or were served diced onions. Seven patients lived in long term care facilities. And whole genome sequencing showed that isolates taken from patients were closely related genetically, which means that they likely got sick from eating the same food.

The outbreak strain was found by FDA investigators in environmental samples that were taken from the farm where the onions were grown. Other Salmonella strains were also found at that farm. The CDC found people who were sick with those other Salmonella strains, but there was not enough evidence to link those illnesses to this outbreak.

Recalls were issued for the diced onions, along with diced red onions, mirepoix, and diced onions and celery. Those products are no longer available for purchase, but some people may have frozen these items. Those items are not safe to eat and should be discarded.

The symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection typically include fever, chills, headache, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten these products and have been ill with those symptoms, ee your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Gills Onions Salmonella outbreak.