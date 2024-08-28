Eight Deaths in Boar’s Head Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak

by

There are now eight deaths in Boar’s Head deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, according to the CDC, with at least 57 people sick in 18 states. That’s an increase of five more deaths, 14 more cases, and five more states added since the last update was issued on August 8, 2024. All 57 patients have been hospitalized.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Florida (3), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Maryland (8), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (1), Missouri (3), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (1), New York (17), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (1). The people who died lived in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, and two lived in South Carolina.

The patient age range is from 32 to 94 years. Patient samples were collected from May 29, 2024 to August 16, 2024. One person got sick during a pregnancy and remained pregnant.

In this investigation, public health officials collected information about people who are sick. Of the 44 people who were interviewed, 41, or 93%, said they ate deli meats before they got sick. Thirty-nine of the 41 patients ate meats that were sliced at a deli. Of the 41 people who said they ate liverwurst, 61% said they ate deli sliced liverwurst, and 19 reported eating Boar’s Head brand.

A previous notice stated that the Maryland Department of Health and Baltimore City Health Department collected an unopened Boar’s Head liverwurst product from a retail store and found Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Whole genome sequencing determined it matches the outbreak strain.

Millions of pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats have been recalled. Do not eat these recalled items. Some of them have best by dates that extend into October 2024. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens.

If you have eaten deli meats and have been sick with the symptoms of listeriosis, which include a severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches, sometimes preceded by nausea and diarrhea, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Boar’s Head deli meats Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.