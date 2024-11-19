Minnesota Grimmway Farms Carrots E. coli Outbreak Sickens Five

by

The Minnesota Grimmway Farms carrots E. coli O121:H19 outbreak has sickened five people, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, This multistate outbreak has sickened at least 39 people in 18 states. One person who lived in California has died, and 15 people have been hospitalized.

The five patients in Minnesota are between 15 and 44 years of age. The illness onset date range is from September 21 to October 6, 2024. One person has been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

The carrots, which include organic whole and baby carrots, have been recalled by Grimmway Farms. They were sold under many different brand names throughout the country, and also in Canada and Puerto Rico. The patients in Minnesota bought these organic carrots from Costco, Target, and Hyvee. The brands include Good and Gather, Bunny Luv, and Cal-Organic.

The case count by state, nationwide, is: Arkansas (1), California (3), Colorado (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (5), Missouri (1), New Jersey (2), New York (5), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (3), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (2), Texas (1), Virginia (1), Washington (8), and Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates range from September 6, 2024 to October 28, 2024. The patient age range is from 1 to 75 years.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you purchased these carrots. E. coli bacteria can survive freezing temperatures. If you did, or if you aren’t sure, discard them, as well as any foods you made with those carrots.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include a mild fever and possible nausea and vomiting, along with severe and painful abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. In some people, especially children, a complication called hemolytic ureic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, can occur. No one has developed HUS in this outbreak. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, easy bruising, bleeding from the nose and mouth, pale skin, and lethargy.

If you or someone in your family has eaten these carrots and has been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Minnesota Grimmway Farms carrots E. coli O121:H19 outbreak