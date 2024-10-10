New Salmonella Outbreak Added to FDA CORE Table

by

A new Salmonella outbreak has been added to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are nine investigations on the table; only two have been solved.

The new Salmonella outbreak is caused by Salmonella Liverpool. There are at least three patients who are sick in this outbreak in a not yet identified food. The FDA has not initiated traceback, has not inspected any facilities, has not collected samples, and there is no recall issued.

For the Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to Milo’s Poultry Farm recalled chicken eggs and duck eggs, the case count remains the same at 65 ill, mostly in Wisconsin. The case count by state is: California (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (11), Iowa (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (42). The patient age range is from 2 to 88 years. Twenty-four people are hospitalized. That’s a hospitalization rate of 37%, much higher than the 20% hospitalization rate for a typical Salmonella outbreak.

In the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, there are still 27 people sick. The food has not been identified, but the FDA has initiated sample collection, in addition to inspecting facility and initiating traceback.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified food, the patient case count remains the same at four sick. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation and has collected samples.

In the first cyclospora outbreak, the case count has increased by one more patient to 61. the FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing. The food has not been identified.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count remains the same at seven sick. The FDA has initiated traceback and has inspected a facility.

For the second cyclospora outbreak, the case count remains the same at 46 sick. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing. This outbreak is unsolved.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in an unidentified food, there are 90 patents. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing.

Finally, the case count in the Diamond Shruumz outbreak has increased to 175 sick. There are now three deaths potentially associated with the consumption of these products. And there are 33 people still in the hospital.