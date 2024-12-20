Top 10 2024 Outbreaks: Number Nine is Milo’s Eggs Salmonella

by

The top 10 2024 outbreak list continues with the number nine outbreak: the Milo’s eggs Salmonella outbreak, which sickened at least 93 people in 12 states. There were 34 people hospitalized because they were so sick. There were several recalls issued in relation to this outbreak. And it’s wasn’t only chicken eggs that were implicated in this outbreak; duck eggs were included in the recall.

The case count by state was: Arizona (1), California (5), Colorado (1), Illinois (12), Iowa (2), Michigan (3), Minnesota (5), New York (1), Oregon (1), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (60). The patient age range is from 2 to 88 years. Thirty-four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. That’s a hospitalization rate of 37%, which is much higher than the typical 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak. Illness onset dates ranged from May 23, 2024 to September 13, 2024.

Several illness clusters in restaurants helped solve this outbreak. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services found three clusters at restaurants where eggs were served. Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback evidence shows that eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms are contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and are making people sick.

The FDA inspected the Milo’s Poultry Farms facility, which is located in Bonduel, Wisconsin, and found the outbreak strain of Salmonella in the packing facility, the hen egg laying house, and in the recalled eggs. The eggs involved in this outbreak are past their shelf life and should no longer be available for purchase.

All of Milo’s Poultry Farm and Tony’s Fresh Market eggs are included in this recall. The recall includes all carton sizes, all egg types, and all expiration dates.

If you ate any of these recalled eggs and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Milo’s eggs Salmonella outbreak.