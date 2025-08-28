FDA Updates CORE Table With New Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA updates CORE Table with a new Salmonella outbreak. There are nine outbreaks currently on the Table; six are Salmonella outbreaks, two are Cyclospora outbreaks, and one is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

The new outbreak is caused by Salmonella Enteritidis. There are 31 people sick in this outbreak. The FDA has not initiated traceback, inspected a facility, or sampled any foods.

The second Salmonella outbreak is a Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that has sickened at least five people. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation.

Originally, the two cyclospora outbreaks on the table were combined into one, but the FDA split them into two. The first has sickened at least 46 people. The FDA has initiated traceback. In the second cyclospora outbreak, there are at least 41 patients. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples, but this outbreak remains unsolved.

There is another Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak on the Table. There are 24 people sickened in this outbreak. The outbreak has ended, although the investigation is still active. The FDA has only conducted traceback in this outbreak.

In the second Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak, there are 95 people sick. This outbreak investigation was opened on April 23, 2025. The FDA has only conducted traceback.

For the Salmonella Anatum outbreak linked to recalled Chetak Deep Sprouted Beans, the case count remains at 11 sick, with four hospitalized. The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). A new product, Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix, was recalled on August 22, 2025.

The Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to Emek Pistachio Cream has ended with four sick in two states. The case count is Minnesota (3), and New Jersey (1). Those patients ate the product in restaurants. A retail variety of the product was recalled.

Finally, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak liked to FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, sold under two different brand names, Marketside and Home Chef, has sickened at least 17 people. Sixteen patients have been hospitalized, and three people have died. The case count is: Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from July 24, 2024 to May 10, 2025. The patient age range is from 4 to 92 years. The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. And one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss. This outbreak has not been updated since June 18, 2025.