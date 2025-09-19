Two New Outbreaks on FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

There are two new outbreaks on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table: A Salmonella Lomalinda outbreak and another Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. There are 11 outbreaks on the table at this time; only four are solved.

For the new Salmonella Lomalinda outbreak, there are 30 cases. The FDA has not initiated traceback, inspected a facility, or tested samples.

For the new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, there are 8 cases. The FDA has not initiated traceback, inspected a facility, or tested samples.

For the second Listeria outbreak, there are 25 people sick. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation.

For the first Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak, the case count has increased from 39 to 40 cases. There is no food attached to this outbreak yet. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has sampled and tested foods.

For the first Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak, there are five people sickened. No food has been identified. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has sampled and tested foods.

There are two Cyclospora cayetanensis outbreaks on the table. In the first, 67 people are sick. In the second, 47 are sick. Neither has been solved. even though traceback and inspections have been conducted and samples collected and tested.

For the Salmonella Anatum outbreak linked to recalled Chetak Deep Sprouted Beans, the case count is still at 11 sick, with four hospitalized. The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). A new product, Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix, was recalled on August 22, 2025. This outbreak has not been updated since September 10, 2025, when more recalled products were added.

The Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to Emek Pistachio Cream has ended with four sick in two states. The case count is Minnesota (3), and New Jersey (1). Those patients ate the product in restaurants. A retail variety of the product was recalled.

The second Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak is linked to recalled Country Eggs brown eggs. That outbreak has sickened at least 95 people in 14 states. The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (73), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Hawaii (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (4), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (1), New Mexico (1), Nevada (3), New York (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (3). Of the 80 people who gave information about their health to public officials, 18 have been hospitalized. This outbreak has not ben updated since August 28, 2025.

Finally, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, sold under two different brand names, Marketside and Home Chef, has sickened at least 17 people. Sixteen patients have been hospitalized, and three people have died. The case count is: Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Virginia (1). The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. And one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss. This outbreak has not been updated since June 18, 2025.