Norovirus Outbreak in WA Linked to British Columbia Oysters

A norovirus outbreak in Washington state is linked to British Columbia oysters, according to the Washington State Department of Health. There are 11 people who are sick with this virus.

Between January 18, 2026 and February 2, 2026, 11 people from five different meal parties in Washington reported norovirus symptoms after consuming the raw oysters. The FDA advised restaurants to stop selling these oysters on February 13, 2026 and expanded the advisory on February 18, 2026.

The oysters were harvested between December 22, 2025 and February 4, 2026 from BC 17-20 (Nanoose Bay) with CLF number 1401656 by Stellar Bay Shellfish of British Columbia, Canada. The oysters were sold under these brand names: Kusshi, Chrome Point, Stellar Bay, and Stellar Bay Gold.

If you are purchasing oysters, ask the retailer where they were harvested. Do not purchase the oysters from Stellar Bay as described above. If you bought oysters recently, contact your retailer to find out where they were harvested. If they were the recalled oysters, or you can’t determine where they were harvested, discard them. Retailers should not sell or serve these oysters. Throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase or contact your distributor for a return and refund.

If you ate these oysters, monitor your health for the symptoms of norovirus for the next few days. If you do get sick, stay home from work or school until you are well. Contact your doctor if your symptoms are severe.