Active Food Poisoning Outbreak Investigations From FDA and USDA

by

What are the current active food poisoning outbreak investigations that the FDA and USDA are investigating? While there have been several outbreak investigations that have closed, there are still six open investigations on the FDA Outbreak Table, and one, possibly two, investigations on the USDA Table.

On the FDA Table, there are two cyclospora outbreak investigations. Neither has any product linked to it. The first outbreak has 37 patients, an increase of two more patients since the last update 12 days ago. Traceback has been initiated, but there has been no on-site inspection, no sample collection, and no analysis. The second cyclospora outbreak has 119 patients, an increase of one patient since the last update. Traceback has begun, on-site inspection has been initiated, and samples have been collected and analyzed, but no recall has been announced.

The E. coli O121 outbreak linked to cake mix has not been updated since July 28, 2021. Sixteen people who live in 12 states are sick. The last illness onset date was June 21, 2021. Seven people have been hospitalized, and one person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. The FDA is conducting traceback, but no recalls have been issued even though on-site inspection has been initiated and samples have been collected and analyzed.

The Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak linked to BrightFarms packaged salad greens has sickened 11 people in four states. Two people have been hospitalized. Several recalls have been issued, for ten different BrightFarms salads, including Nutrigreens, Baby Spinach, Butter Crisp, Harvest Crunch, Spring Crunch, and Sunny Crunch, among others. This outbreak investigation has not been updated since July 28, 2021.

The active non-viral hepatitis outbreak linked to Real Water alkaline bottled water has not been updated since late April, 2021. Eleven people are sick and one probable case has been identified. The recall of this product was uneven and problematic, with many recalled products still being offered for sale through online retailers after the recall was issued. The company was ordered to stop production of their products by a federal court in early June 2021.

The Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak linked to Avanti Frozen Foods of India was closed, but then reopened when the CDC discovered that more people were sickened with the outbreak strain, after eating shrimp that were not part of the original recall. Nine people in four states are sick. The last illness onset date was 7/17/2021. Two recalls of the frozen, precooked shrimp were announced, and a few secondary recalls were also issued.

The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to raw breaded stuffed chicken, more specifically recalled Kirkwood Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese made by Serenade Foods is not active, according to the USDA Table, but the last CDC update has not declared the outbreak over. The outbreak strain was found in unopened packages of that Kirkwood product. Twenty-eight people from eight states are sick with the outbreak strain. The last illness onset date was June 28, 2021. A recall was issued on August 9, 2021.

Finally, a Salmonella Infantis and Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak associated with Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Trays has sickened at least 36 people in 17 states. The last illness outbreak date is July 27, 2021. A recall was issued on August 27, 2021.

Those are the current active food poisoning outbreak investigations linked to or associated with products regulated by the FDA and USDA. The best way to protect yourself is to stay aware of these recalls and outbreak investigations.