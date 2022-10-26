Tahoka Texas K9 Dinner Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 30

by

A Tahoka Texas K9 Dinner Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 30 people, as of October 25, 2022, according to news reports and the city’s Facebook page. Lynn County Judge Mike Braddock is allegedly the source of the K9 Dinner information. The fundraiser was held on October 16, 2022.

Officials do not think a restaurant is involved in this outbreak, and the city has tested its water to rule out any indication that the illnesses are related to the municipal water system.

The Facebook post reads: “The City Of Tahoka understands the concerns the citizens has with the recent cases of Salmonella in the city. The City would like you to know that we are doing everything we can to make sure the water is safe to use and is NOT the source of Salmonella. The City of Tahoka does monthly testing of the water supply to check for bacterias in the water. Also the drinking water is treated with chlorine, which would kill Salmonella, to guarantee the water is safe to use and the levels of chlorination are checked on a daily basis. The City of Tahoka monitors the water quality regularly and in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulations. Since the water that is used is not ground water, the likely of Salmonella in the water is very low. As of right now there is no indication of Salmonella in the water. The Public Works director is in contact with TCEQ to ensure everything is being done.” Some replies to that post indicate that there are people still getting sick.

In the past, outbreaks at community events, fundraising events, and dinners have been associated with or linked to beans, tomatoes, raw milk, enchiladas, potato salad, and pulled pork. Recent Salmonella outbreaks have been linked to raw salmon, shelled peas, peanut butter, packaged salad, onions, antipasto, ground turkey, and chicken. As you can see, Salmonella can contaminate any food, although raw chicken is usually almost contaminated with this pathogen.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually appear six hours to six days after a person eats contaminated food. Patients usually suffer from a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover without medical intervention, but some may become sick enough to require hospitalization.

If you ate at the K9 fundraiser dinner in Tahoka on October 16, 2022, and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Tahoka Texas K9 Dinner Salmonella outbreak.