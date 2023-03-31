Consumer Reports Lists 10 Risky Recalled Foods From 2017-2022

by

Consumer Reports lists 10 risky recalled foods from 2017 to 2022 that you should know about. These foods were recalled because of bacterial contamination and many were linked to foodborne illness outbreaks.

The 10 risky recalled foods that are listed in rank order include:

Leafy Greens. These types of vegetables were linked to 50 outbreaks and recalls. There were 614 illnesses and 11 deaths as a result of E. coli and Listeria monocytogenes bacterial contamination on these products, including the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Fresh Express packaged salads that sickened and hospitalized 10 people in 10 states, and the Wendy’s E. coli romaine outbreak that sickened at least 109 people in six states. Contaminated water used to irritate crops is one source of these pathogens.

Cheeses and Deli Meat. These foods were linked to 122 recalls and outbreaks. At least 409 people were sickened and 7 people died. The pathogens were Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Delis are a unique problem for these types of foods because Listeria bacteria can become established in that environment. Outbreaks include the deadly NetCost Market deli meat and cheese outbreak that sickened at least 16 people in the northeastern United States, and the Fratelli Beretta uncured antipasto Salmonella outbreak that sickened 36 people.

Ground Beef. There were 22 recalls and outbreaks involving ground beef in the last five years; the pathogens were E. coli and Salmonella. At least 643 people were sickened, and two people died. The outbreaks included the Hello Fresh E. coli outbreak that sickened at least seven people in six states, and the Stater Bros Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 13 people in eight states.

Onions. There were 13 recalls and outbreaks linked to onions since 2017. The pathogen was Salmonella. At least 2,167 people were sickened in those outbreaks. There was a huge Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms fresh onions that sickened at least 1,040 people in 39 states.

Turkey. This bird was linked to four recalls and outbreaks that caused at least 398 illnesses and one death with Salmonella as the culprit. In 2021, a Salmonella outbreak linked to Plainville Farms ground turkey sickened at least 33 people in 14 states. Also in 2021, a Salmonella Hadar outbreak linked to turkey sickened at least 24 people in 11 states.

Papayas. This fruit was linked to 12 recalls and outbreaks that caused at least 332 illnesses and two deaths. One outbreak in 2017 that was linked to Maradol papayas imported from Mexico sickened at least 251 people in 25 states.

Peaches. Six recalls and outbreaks were linked to fresh peaches, causing at least 101 illnesses. The pathogen was Salmonella. In 2020, a Salmonella outbreak linked to Wawona peaches sickened 101 people in 17 states.

Cantaloupe. Four recalls and outbreaks linked to cantaloupe sickened at least 302 people with Salmonella infections. In 2020, a Salmonella Javiana outbreak linked to Tailor Cut Fruit Luau Mix sickened at least 165 people in 14 states.

Flour. Flour was linked to 22 recalls and outbreaks that sickened at least 44 people with E. coli and Salmonella infections, which doesn’t include the newly announced Salmonella Infantis outbreak linked to raw flour. In 2019 an E. coli O26 outbreak linked to ADM Milling flour sickened at least 21 people in nine states.

This list does not mean you need to avoid these foods, although if you are in a group that is high risk for serious complications from foodborne illness, you may want to. Just handle these foods with care. Cook all meat to safe final internal temperatures and keep raw meat and poultry away from foods that are eaten raw. Wash fruits and vegetables before you peel and slice them. And handle raw flour just as you would raw meat, and do not eat dough or batter until it is thoroughly cooked.