by

The Fratelli Beretta charcuterie Salmonella outbreak has now sickened at least 87 people in 30 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Eighteen people have been hospitalized. That’s an increase of 40 new patients, eight new states, and eight new hospitalizations since the last update on January 18, 2024. The new states are: California, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Tennessee,.

The case count by state is: Arizona (2), California (1), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (2), Idaho (2), Illinois (1), Iowa (2), Kentucky (1), Louisiana (1), Maryland (4), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (2), Nebraska (3), New Jersey (5), New York (9), North Dakota (1), Ohio (13), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (6), Tennessee (1), Texas (8), Utah (1), Vermont (1), Virginia (5), Washington (6), and Wisconsin (2). The patient age range is from under one year to 92 years. And the illness onset dates range from November 20, 2023 to January 20, 2024. The hospitalization rate is 24%.

Public health officials interviewed patients about what they ate before they got sick. Of the 46 people interviewed, 36, or 78%, said they ate a variety of charcuterie meats. Twenty-three people provided specific information or shopper card records about the brands of charcuterie. Eighty three percent reported brands of charcuterie meats produced by Fratelli Beretta.

FSIS collected Coppa products from Fratelli Beretta, which teated positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed it was a different strain of Salmonella from ill people in this outbreak and the Antipasto collected by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Fratelli Beretta recalled many brands of charcuterie meat, including Aldi, Beretta, Black Bear, Culinary Tour, Dietz and Watson, Lidl, Publix, Salumi Artigianali, and Busseto charcuterie. The latest recall was for Coppa for potential underprocessing.

Please check the long list of recalled products to make sure you didn’t buy any. If you did, do not eat the meat. You can throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you did eat any of the recalled items, and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Fratelli Beretta charcuterie Salmonella outbreak.