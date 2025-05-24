May 24, 2025

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / Aladdin Renaissance Cafe Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 98

Aladdin Renaissance Cafe Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 98

May 23, 2025 by

The Aladdin Renaissance Cafe Salmonella outbreak in San Diego County in California has sickened at least 98 people. This outbreak was first announced by the San Diego County Health Department on May 2, 2025. Those 98 cases are both confirmed and probable. At least 10 people have been hospitalized.

Aladdin Renaissance Salmonella Outbreak Sickens At Least 98

The restaurant was closed on May 2 and reopened on May 13, 2025 when the health department said it was safe to serve food again. The patient age range is apparently from age one to 90. Patients ate at the restaurant between April 25 and May 1, 2025.

We still don’t know what caused the outbreak. As in all restaurant outbreaks, it could have been a sick employee who handled food improperly, or it could have been contaminated food. The Health Department has not announced a cause.

Salmonella illnesses can be caused by just about any food. In the past, Salmonella  outbreaks have been linked to cucumbers, pastries, cucumbers again, and cucumbers again, organic basil, eggs, charcuterie, raw milk, cantaloupe, pet food, flour, onions, and ground beef.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning typically start 5 to 72 hours after exposure to the pathogen, but some people may not get sick for seven days. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

And some patients, even after complete recovery, can experience complications that range from endocarditis to high blood pressure and irritable bowel syndrome. That’s why it’s important that your doctor know about your illness.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Aladdin Renaissance Cafe Salmonella outbreak.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors.

Filed Under: News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , , ,
Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.