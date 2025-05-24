by

The Aladdin Renaissance Cafe Salmonella outbreak in San Diego County in California has sickened at least 98 people. This outbreak was first announced by the San Diego County Health Department on May 2, 2025. Those 98 cases are both confirmed and probable. At least 10 people have been hospitalized.

The restaurant was closed on May 2 and reopened on May 13, 2025 when the health department said it was safe to serve food again. The patient age range is apparently from age one to 90. Patients ate at the restaurant between April 25 and May 1, 2025.

We still don’t know what caused the outbreak. As in all restaurant outbreaks, it could have been a sick employee who handled food improperly, or it could have been contaminated food. The Health Department has not announced a cause.

Salmonella illnesses can be caused by just about any food. In the past, Salmonella outbreaks have been linked to cucumbers, pastries, cucumbers again, and cucumbers again, organic basil, eggs, charcuterie, raw milk, cantaloupe, pet food, flour, onions, and ground beef.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning typically start 5 to 72 hours after exposure to the pathogen, but some people may not get sick for seven days. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

And some patients, even after complete recovery, can experience complications that range from endocarditis to high blood pressure and irritable bowel syndrome. That’s why it’s important that your doctor know about your illness.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Aladdin Renaissance Cafe Salmonella outbreak.