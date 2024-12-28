Number Three Outbreak of 2024 is Deadly Cantaloupe Salmonella

by

The number three outbreak of 2024 is the deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 407 people in 44 states. That outbreak was declared over in January 2024 and is included in this year’s list because last year at this time there were only 302 people sick.

The case count by state was: Alaska (1), Arizona (15), Arkansas (2), California (56), Colorado (11), Connecticut (2), Florida (4), Georgia (8), Illinois (22), Indiana (9), Iowa (12), Kansas (2), Kentucky (10), Maryland (9), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (7), Minnesota (29), Mississippi (1), Missouri (15), Montana (3), Nebraska (7), Nevada (5), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (8), New Mexico (2), New York (14), North Carolina (7), North Dakota (1), Ohio (14), Oklahoma (4), Oregon (8), Pennsylvania (5), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (10), South Dakota (2), Tennessee (7), Texas (30), Utah (12), Vermont (1), Virginia (8), Washington (4), West Virginia (3), Wisconsin (29), and Wyoming (1). The patient age range was from less than one to 100. Illness onset dates ranged from October 15, 2023 to December 25, 2023.

One hundred fifty eight patients were hospitalized. The patient age range was from less than one to 100. Six deaths were reported; we know that three of those people lived in Minnesota and one lived in Oregon.

Most people interviewed by public health officials said they ate cantaloupe the week before they got sick. Of the 134 out of 197 people who said they ate cantaloupe, 67 specifically reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe and 40 said they ate whole cantaloupe. Fifty-two patients lived in long term care facilities when their illnesses began. And 44 children who attended day care centers got sick.

Many recalls were issued in connection with this outbreak. Whole cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and products made with cantaloupe and pineapple were included in the recalls. Please look at that list carefully. If you bought and froze any of the recalled fresh fruit or other recalled products, or if you aren’t sure if you did, discard it because it may not be safe to eat. Salmonella bacteria can survive the freezing process.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin 12 to 72 hours after exposure, but some people may not get sick for another week or two. Most people experience fever, headache, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.