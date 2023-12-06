Deadly Minnesota Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 20

by

There are now 20 people sick in the deadly Minnesota cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak, according to news reports. That state has the largest number of patients in this nationwide outbreak. At least 117 people in 34 states are sick, as of November 30, 2023.

Carlota Medus, supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health’s foodborne diseases unit, told MPR, “Currently we are still in the middle of the investigation trying to determine where people were exposed who became ill. Were they exposed by the initial cantaloupe that was contaminated, or were they exposed and ate cantaloupe that was not the recall cantaloupe or was a cross-contamination event or some other situation?”

Other states with large case counts are Wisconsin with 10, Missouri with nine cases, Ohio eight, Arizona seven. and Illinois with six, according to the latest update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of November 30, 2023. The case count will likely increase.

Two patients who lived in Minnesota have sadly died. People who are most likely to suffer serious complications and death from this type of infection are the very young, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those with compromised immune systems. .

Experienced food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella and wrongful death cases, said, “Please discard any cantaloupe you have in your fridge unless you know the brand name of the items. This outbreak continues to grow long after expiration dates have passed, which indicates that some people may have frozen these products. Those items are not safe to eat.”

There have been many recalls issued in relation to this outbreak. They include whole cantaloupe, products made with cantaloupe including fruit cups, fruit trays, and pico de Gallo, and some pineapple items. The types of cantaloupe recalled include Malichtia and Rudy, and they were imported by Sofia Product doing business as Trufresh. Public health officials are urging people to avoid eating any cantaloupe unless they are positive they know the brand name and source of the fruit.

If you have eaten cantaloupe and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella, which can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Minnesota cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak.