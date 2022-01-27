by

Nine multistate Salmonella outbreaks in 2021 sickened more than 1,200 Americans and hospitalized 250, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The only Salmonella outbreak that has continued into 2022 is the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to fresh onions imported from Mexico.

All of these outbreaks were linked to a specific product, and all were associated with at least one recall or public health alert. The outbreaks include:

Plainville Farms ground turkey Salmonella Hadar outbreak

In this outbreak, 33 people in 14 states were sickened and four were hospitalized. The patient case count by state was: Arizona (1), Connecticut (2), Indiana (1), Maine (1), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (7), Missouri (2), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (3), New York (4), North Carolina (3), Pennsylvania (4), Vermont (1), and Virginia (2). Illness onset dates ranged from December 28, 2020 to April 22, 2021. Four people were hospitalized. The patient age range was from less than one year to 92. A public health alert for Plainville Farms ground turkey was issued on April 10, 2021. A recall was not issued because officials believed that the product was not longer available for purchase.

Salmonella outbreak linked to Jule’s Foods Cashew Brie

Cashew brie is a vegan product made from raw nuts. This outbreak sickened 20 people in 5 states and five patients were hospitalized. The patient case count was: California (15), Florida (2), Maryland (1), and Tennessee (2). The patient age range is from one to 72 years. Illness onset dates ranged from December 11, 2020, to May 9, 2021. Two serotypes of Salmonella were found in the brie by officials in Tennessee and California: Salmonella Chester and Salmonella Urbana; and the outbreak strain of Salmonella Urbana was found in the raw cashews. Jule’s Foods recalled all of their products on April 22, 2021.

Serenade Foods Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Breasts Outbreak

This Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak sickened at least 36 people in 11 states and hospitalized 12. The patient case count by state was: Arizona (4), Arkansas (1), Connecticut (1), Illinois (10), Indiana (4), Michigan (1), Minnesota (4), Nevada (1), New York (7), Ohio (1), and Oklahoma (2). Illness onset dates ranged from February 21, 2021 to August 16, 2021. Patients ranged in age from one year to 83.

Four brands of these raw frozen products were recalled on August 9, 2021. All have best by dates in February 2023. They include the brands Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood. All products have the establishment number “P-2375.” The outbreak strain was found in unopened packages of the Kirkwood Broccoli and Cheese and Cordon Bleu products by officials in Indiana and Minnesota.

Salmonella Weltevreden Outbreak Linked to Avanti Frozen Cooked Shrimp

This outbreak was closed in July 2021, but was reopened in September 2021 when more illnesses were discovered. Nine people in four states were sickened, and three people were hospitalized. The patient case count was: Arizona (2), Michigan (2), Nevada (4), and Rhode Island (1). Illness onset dates range from February 26. 2021 to July 17, 2021. The patient age range is from 30 to 80 years. Three patients were hospitalized. The shrimp was recalled in June and August 2021. The outbreak strain was found in some Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp that was tested at import. Import alerts were issued for this brand.

BrightFarms Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak

This outbreak sickened at least 31 people in four states, and hospitalized four. The patient case count by state was: Illinois (18), Michigan (1), Pennsylvania (2), and Wisconsin (10). Illness onset dates ranged from June 10, 2021 to August 18, 2021. The patient age range was from less than 1 year to 86 years. Epidemiological evidence, along with laboratory evidence and traceback data showed that this product made people sick. Three recalls were issued in relation to this outbreak.

Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Salmonella outbreak

This outbreak, which was caused by two serotypes of Salmonella, Infantis and Typhimurium, sickened at least 40 people in 17 states and hospitalized 12. The patient case count by state was: Arizona (5), California (8), Colorado (1), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (2), Nevada (1), New York (1), Ohio (3), Oregon (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates ranged from May 9, 2021 to August 16, 2021. The patient age range was from one year to 91 years.

The Fratelli Beretta antipasto was recalled on August 27, 2021. Epidemiological data showed that this product made people sick. Fourteen people were sickened with Salmonella Infantis, and 26 were sickened with Salmonella Typhimurium.

Salmonella Oranienburg Outbreak linked to fresh onions

In this outbreak, at least 892 people have been sickened, and 183 have been hospitalized. This outbreak is ongoing, even though the last update was issued on November 16, 2021. Many different types of onions and products made with these onions were recalled.

The patient case count by state is: Alabama (5), Arkansas (17), California (14), Colorado (3), Connecticut (5), Florida (43), Georgia (2), Hawaii (1), Illinois (48), Indiana (1), Iowa (4), Kansas (17), Kentucky (9), Louisiana (8), Maryland (63), Massachusetts (13), Michigan (10), Minnesota (25), Mississippi (3), Missouri (51), Nebraska (9), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (11), New York (20), North Carolina (23), North Dakota (4), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (114), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (13), Puerto Rico (4), South Carolina (4), South Dakota (9), Tennessee (14), Texas (207), Utah (3), Virginia (69), West Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (30). Illness onset dates range from May 31, 2021 to October 25, 2021. The patient age range is from less than one year to 101 years.

Northeast Seafood Products Salmonella Thompson outbreak

At least 115 people in 15 states were sickened in this outbreak, and 20 were hospitalized. The patient case count by state was: Arizona (1), California (1), Colorado (93), Connecticut (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (2), Virginia (3), Washington (1), Wisconsin (2), and Wyoming (2). Illness onset dates ranged from May 11, 2021 to October 16, 2021. The patient age range was from less than one year to 85 years.

Many different types of fresh seafood were recalled on October 8, 2021 including Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, and Tilapia, among others. The outbreak strain was found in environmental samples taken during an inspection at the company’s Denver facility.

Citterio Italian-Style Salame Sticks Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- outbreak

This outbreak sickened at least 34 people in 10 states and hospitalized seven. The patient case count by state was: California (13), Illinois (6), Kansas (2), Maryland (1), Michigan (3), Minnesota (3), New Jersey (2), New York (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Virginia (2). The patient age range is from one to 75 years. Illness onset dates ranged from September 18, 2021 to October 30, 2021. The salame sicks were recalled on November 21, 2021.

Protect Yourself

Some of these products could still be in consumers’ pantries and home freezers. Check your kitchen carefully to make sure you don’t have any. If you do, throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should also stay up to date on recalls and outbreak investigations. And always handle raw foods carefully, especially potentially contaminated foods such as raw meats and poultry. Cook poultry to 165°F, ground meats to 160°F, and seafood to 145°F and check those temperatures with a food thermometer before eating.