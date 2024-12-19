Deadly Grimmway Farms Carrots E. coli O121:H9 Outbreak Ends

by

The deadly Grimmway Farms carrots E. coli O121:H9 outbreak has ended with 48 people sick in 19 states, according to the CDC. Twenty people were hospitalized. There were quite a few recalls issued in relation to this outbreak, including the original recall, an expansion, and secondary recalls including Earth Farms Vegetable Medley, Fabalish Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites, Bunny Luv Carrots, and Whole Foods Organic Carrot Sticks.

The case count by state was: Arkansas (1), California (3), Colorado (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (5), Missouri (1), New Jersey (2), New York (5), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (3), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (2), Texas (1), Virginia (1), Washington (8), and Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates ranged from September 6, 2024 to October 28, 2024. The patient age range is from 1 to 75 years. The person who died lived in California. One person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

FDA conducted inspections at Grimmway Farms and collected environmental samples. Two environmental samples collected outside were positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria (STEC). Although both strains of E. coli detected in the samples are capable of causing human illness, neither matched the strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak. The strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak was not found in environmental samples. But, epidemiologic and traceback evidence shows that recalled carrots were the likely source of illnesses in this outbreak.

The carrots and secondary products are no longer available in stores. But some people may have frozen them. Check your freezer to see if you have any the recalled products. If you do, or if you aren’t sure, throw them away.

If you did eat any of the carrots or recipes made with them, and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection or the symptoms of HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this Grimmway Farms carrots E. coli O121:H9 outbreak.