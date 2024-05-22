New Salmonella Outbreak on FDA Core Table Sickens 100

by

A new Salmonella outbreak on the FDA’s Core Outbreak Investigation Table has sickened at least 100 people, according to the latest update. There are only two other outbreaks on the Table at this time: The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak allegedly linked to walnuts, and the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is allegedly linked to organic fresh basil.

The new Salmonella outbreak is caused by Salmonella Africana, a variant that has not caused any illnesses in the United States since at least 2011. There are 100 people sick. The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not started inspections, and has not collected or tested samples.

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak allegedly linked to organic Gibson Farms walnuts remains unchanged since the last update was issued on May 1, 2024. There are 12 patients who live in California and Washington. Seven of those twelve people have been hospitalized. Two of those patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. Gibson Farms recalled the walnuts on April 30, 2024.The FDA has initiated traceback, has conducted an inspection, and has initiated sampling.

And the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is allegedly linked to Infinite Herbs fresh basil has sickened at least 12 people in seven states. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since April 17, 2024. Infinite Herbs brand basil and Melissa’s brand basil have been recalled. The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not conducted inspections or initiated sampling.

If you have eaten these recalled products, or have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection, hemolytic uremic syndrome, or a Salmonella infection, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.