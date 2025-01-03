by

These are the top 10 food poisoning outbreaks of 2024, in reverse order. There were quite a few outbreaks last year, with many illnesses and a few deaths. These are the top 10, in reverse order, with an addendum of five more outbreaks of interest.

Addendum: Five Notable Outbreaks

Five outbreaks that were important were added in an addendum this year. They were the Grimmway Farms carrot E. coli O121:H9 outbreak, the Infinite Herbs Salmonella outbreak, the deadly Rico Lopez soft cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, the deadly Yu Shang Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, and the Gibson Farms walnuts E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.

Number 10: Boar’s Head

The 10th outbreak of 2024 was the deadly Boar’s Heat deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that sickened at least 61 people in 19 states. One person got sick during a pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. The people who died lived in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, and New Mexico. Two were from New York and two lived in South Carolina.

Number 9: Milo’s Poultry Farm Eggs

The Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Milo’s Farm eggs was the ninth most populous outbreak of the year. At least 93 people in 12 states, mostly Wisconsin, were sickened. And 34 people were hospitalized. The outbreak strain of Salmonella was found in the Milo’s Farm packing facility and hen house in Bonduel, Wisconsin, and in the eggs.

Number 8: SunFed Cucumbers

The eighth outbreak was the Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled SunFed cucumbers. This outbreak is still ongoing. There are currently at least 100 people sick in 23 states, with 25 patients hospitalized. There were many secondary recalls associated with this outbreak, as the cucumbers were used to make salads, meal kits, sushi, and wraps.

Number 7: Fratelli Beretta

The seventh largest outbreak was the Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Fratelli Beretta charcuterie boards. This outbreak sickened at least 104 people in 33 states, with 27 hospitalized.

Number 6: McDonald’s Onions

The deadly E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to recalled McDonald’s fresh slivered onions that were grown by Taylor Farms was the sixth largest outbreak of 2024. There were 104 patients with 34 hospitalized. Four people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. And one person, who lived in California, died.

Number 5: Raw Farm Raw Milk

There were at least 165 people sickened in the Raw Farm raw milk Campylobacter, Salmonella, and E. coli outbreak. Twenty people were hospitalized because they were so sick. People in four states were sickened, but California was the only state named by the California CDC. It’s unusual to have an outbreak caused by three separate pathogens.

Number 4: Diamond Shruumz

The fourth largest outbreak was the cluster of illnesses linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz microdosing products, with 180 people sickened. Seventy-three people were hospitalized, and three deaths were potentially associated with these products. The CDC found many compounds in these products, including prescription drugs, psilacetin, and muscimol.

Number 3: Cantaloupe Salmonella

This deadly outbreak linked to recalled Malichita and Rudy cantaloupes sickened at least 407 people in 44 states. While this outbreak ended in 2023, the latest update, released in January 2024, had the larger updated case count. There were 158 patients hospitalized, and six deaths were reported.

Number 2: WanaBana Applesauce Lead Poisoning

The number two outbreak of 2024 was the lead poisoning cases linked to recalled WanaBana applesauce products that were made with tainted cinnamon. At least 500 children were sickened in this outbreak. The FDA found high levels of lead and chromium in these products.

Number 1: Bedner Growers Cucumber Salmonella

And the number one outbreak in 2024 was the Salmonella outbreak linked to Bedner Growers cucumbers, which sickened at least 551 people in 34 states and the District of Columbia. There were two serovars of Salmonella in this outbreak: Salmonella Braenderup and Salmonella Africana. And 155 people were hospitalized.