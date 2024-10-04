Madre Oaxacan Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 45 in California

by

The Madre Oaxacan Salmonella outbreak has sickened 45 people, according to an email sent by the LA County Department of Public Health. All of those infections are confirmed. Public health officials are investigating and responding to this outbreak.

Officials became aware of this outbreak on September 17, 2024, when reports of illness were received. The restaurant is located at 27007 Mc Bean Parkway in Valencia, which is a neighborhood in Santa Clarita, California.

The health department did not state if it is investigating food or employees as the possible source of this pathogen. Salmonella can be passed through contaminated food and drink, through contact with contaminated surfaces, or through person to person contact.

In the past, Salmonella outbreaks have been linked to eggs, cucumbers, fresh organic basil, charcuterie, cantaloupe, pet food, flour, onions, raw milk, pico de gallo, ground beef, cookie dough, sprouts, cashew brie, peanut butter, seafood, and chicken. In other words, any food can be contaminated with this pathogen.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically begin 6 to 72 hours after infection. Patients can suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea. Complications from this infection can include reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

We do not know if anyone has been hospitalized in this outbreak, but in a typical Salmonella outbreak, about 20% of patients are hospitalized. People who are most vulnerable to this infection include the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, people with chronic health issues such as diabetes, and those with compromised immune systems.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been experiencing those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Madre Oaxacan Salmonella outbreak.