US PIRG: Hospitalizations and Deaths From Food Doubled in 2024

A new report from U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) found that hospitalizations and deaths from food doubled in 2024. The report, titled Food For Thought 2025, states that hospitalizations and deaths were the highest last year in five years.

Food contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and E. coli increased by 41%. and 98% of all illnesses were linked to just 13 outbreaks. There were 241 FDA recalls in 2024, and 55 USDA recalls. The FDA number is and increase of 8% over 2023, while the USDA number is a 38% decline.

Most of the recalls were from undeclared allergens. Recalls for Listeria contamination were next, followed by Salmonella recalls.

But the recall numbers only tell half the story. Almost 1400 people got sick from food poisoning in 2024. Twelve of the 13 outbreaks were caused by three pathogens; Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli. The outbreaks were dominated by illnesses linked to common brands such as McDonald’s and Boar’s Head, and by foods people commonly eat, including cucumbers, eggs, carrots, and walnuts.

Hospitalizations more than doubled, from 230 patients in 2023 to 487 in 2024. And deaths more than doubled, from eight in 2023 to 19 in 2024.

Recalls for Listeria monocytogenes contamination totaled 65 last year and Salmonella triggered 41 recalls. Foods most susceptible to Listeria contamination included raw milk, soft cheese, vegetables, fruit, undercooked poultry, deli meat, deli salads, pate, leafy greens, and ice cream. Foods most susceptible to Salmonella contamination include eggs, vegetables like cucumbers (Bedner and SunFed), undercooked meat and poultry, raw milk, fruits like cantaloupe, leafy greens, pet food, prepackaged salads, and processed foods such as charcuterie and stuffed chicken breasts. Last year E. coli outbreaks were linked to McDonald’s onions, walnuts and carrots.

The best way to protect yourself is to stay up to date on recalls and outbreaks, and to follow good food safety measures at home. Ifr you are in a high risk group for food poisoning, avoid risky foods such as sprouts, precut veggies and fruit, raw milk products, soft cheeses, and deli meats and cheeses. Cook food to a safe final internal temp, avoid cross-contamination, and always wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly before and during food preparation.