These are the top 10 food poisoning outbreaks of 2023. To be included in this list, the outbreaks must have sickened at least two people in different states. The outbreaks were linked to food that ranged from cantaloupe to flour to ground beef to raw cookie dough to dry dog food.
- The number one outbreak is the deadly Salmonella cantaloupe outbreak that has sickened at least 302 people in 42 states, with 129 patients hospitalized. This outbreak is still ongoing. Four people have died in this outbreak. Three lived in Minnesota and one lived in Oregon. Many recalls have been issued as a result of this outbreak. If you purchased cantaloupe recently, make sure that the fruit is not part of any of these recalls. If you aren’t positive, or if you froze cantaloupe in the last two months, do not eat it.
- The number two outbreak of 2023 is the deadly Gills Onions Salmonella Thompson outbreak that sickened at least 80 people in 23 states. Eighteen people were hospitalized, and one person who lived in Wisconsin died. The diced onions, along with other products made with them, were recalled. This outbreak is over.
- Outbreak number three is the Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Papa Murphy’s cookie dough. At least 26 people in six states were sickened. This is good reminder to not eat raw cookie dough or any dough or batter made with uncooked flour and eggs. This outbreak is over.
- The fourth largest outbreak of 2023 is the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that sickened at least 19 people in 16 states. Eighteen of those patients were hospitalized because they were so sick. The outbreak was linked to leafy greens, especially packaged bagged salads, but the government did not name a brand of that product. This outbreak is over.
- The number five outbreak of 2023 was the ShopRite ground beef Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 18 people in four states. Most patients said they bought the meat at ShopRite stores in the northeastern United States. Seven people were hospitalized. This outbreak is over.
- Number six is the Salmonella Infantis outbreak linked to Gold Medal flour that sickened at least 14 people in 13 states. Three people were hospitalized. The outbreak strain was fond in a sample collected from the General Mills plant in Kanas City, Missouri. This outbreak is over.
- The number seven outbreak is the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled HMC Farms and Signature Farms peaches, plums, and nectarines. This outbreak is ongoing. At least eleven people in seven states have been sickened. All of the patients were hospitalized, and one person who lived in California died.
- The eighth largest outbreak of 2023 is the hepatitis A outbreak linked to recalled frozen organic strawberries. Several recalls were issued in relation to this outbreak. At least 10 people in four states were sickened, with four hospitalized. This outbreak is over.
- The Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Victor Dog Food is number nine. At least seven people in seven states, mostly infants, were sickened in this outbreak. One patient was hospitalized. This outbreak is ongoing.
- And finally, the number 10 outbreak of 2023 is the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that was linked to Ice Cream House Soft Serve on the Go cups, including non dairy frozen dessert products. Two people in two states were sickened; both were hospitalized. This outbreak is over.
